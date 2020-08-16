Chicago violence: 16 shot, 2 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.
As of Sunday, 16 people have been shot, 2 fatally, according to Chicago police.
A man was found shot to death Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
Officers found him unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle at 5:05 a.m. in an alley in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, thought to be in his mid-20s, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Area Five detectives, police said.
A 12-year-old was among those shot Friday evening.
The boy was shot in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in a park at East 64th Street and South Ellis Avenue sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Police said the boy was standing in the park with a group of males when shots were fired. The child was struck in the right leg.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
The child is the son of a Chicago firefighter, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed Friday night.
Later Friday night, a man was found shot to death Friday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at 11:17 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Jeremy Curry. He lived in Morgan Park.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
