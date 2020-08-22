Chicago violence: 23 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.As of Saturday night, 23 people have been shot, tree fatally, according to Chicago police.A person was killed in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.The male, whose age was not immediately known, was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. in the 100-block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Two people were wounded Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.Officers arrived on the scene about 7:22 a.m. in the 2500-block of South Trumbull Avenue where a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.Another man, 30, took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper arm, police said. He was listed in good condition. The man told investigators he heard gunfire, felt pain and ran.Area Four detectives are investigating.