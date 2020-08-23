Chicago violence: 33 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings

University Village shooting leaves 1 man critical, another seriously hurt
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.

As of Sunday morning, 33 people have been shot, three fatally, according to Chicago police.

At least two people were shot just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000-block of West 14th Street in the University Village area near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus. A 33-year-old man was critically injured, and a 29-year-old man was seriously injured.

Three people were shot at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2900-block of West Fillmore, after the occupant of a gray sedan fired multiple rounds at the victims, police said.

Three men, ages 41, 26 and 24, were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 53-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in West Garfield Park.

He was on the sidewalk about 1:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

A person was killed in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. in the 100-block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Two people were wounded Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers arrived on the scene about 7:22 a.m. in the 2500-block of South Trumbull Avenue where a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 30, took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper arm, police said. He was listed in good condition. The man told investigators he heard gunfire, felt pain and ran.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
