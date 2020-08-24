Chicago shootings: 66 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence

Fatal shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6383041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were shot at a barbershop on the West Side Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Teens injured

Monday morning

Sunday

Saturday

Friday

CHICAGO -- Five people were killed and 61 others, including three teenage boys, were injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend.Surging summer gun violence has prompted activists to call for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to declare a state of emergency and have the National Guard deployed to the city.Last weekend saw 64 people shot across Chicago, seven of them fatally. A 12-year-old boy and six teenagers were among those wounded.The latest fatal attack this weekend killed a 27-year-old man Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side. Martin Coleman was shot in the chest and pelvis during an argument about 6:20 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.A shooting Saturday killed one man and wounded another in Little Village on the Southwest Side. They were shot about 7:22 a.m. in the 2500-block of South Trumbull Avenue, officials said. Esteban Campos Jr., 43, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 30, took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.About two hours earlier, another shooting left a man dead in Austin on the West Side. Devon Nelson, 31, was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. in the 100-block of North Mayfield Avenue, officials said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.A man was shot to death and another was critically wounded about three hours before that in South Chicago. They were at a gathering at 2:04 a.m. on a porch in the 8500-block of South Burley Avenue when a male got out of a vehicle and shot at them, officials said. Antione Rose, 33, was shot in the head and abdomen and died at the scene. The other man, 32, was hit in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Nearly two hours earlier, another man was killed and two other people were hurt in Austin on the West Side. They were standing outside at 12:13 a.m. in the 800-block of North Lorel Avenue when someone got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and opened fire, officials said. Ronald Boyd, 26, was shot in the neck, chest and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were each hit in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Three minors were wounded by gunfire over the weekend, including a 17-year-old boy shot early Monday in South Chicago.The teen and a 25-year-old man were standing near a vehicle at 2:22 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Merrill Avenue when someone approached and started shooting, police said. The boy was shot in his abdomen and the right side of his chest and dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition. The man was shot multiple times and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.Two other teens were hurt in separate Austin shootings.Most recently, a 17-year-old was hurt on Sunday night. He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition after being shot in the arm about 9:20 p.m. in the 600-block of South Central Avenue, police said.Saturday night, another 17-year-old was shot in the same neighborhood. He was sitting on a porch about 11:30 p.m. in the 4700-block of West Chicago Avenue when four or five males in dark clothing approached and started shooting, according to police. He was shot in the left calf and dropped off at Loretto Hospital in good condition.In other nonfatal incidents, a concealed-carry license holder was injured in a shootout early Monday in Washington Heights. The 26-year-old man was driving about 2:30 a.m. in the 9400-block of South Loomis Street when a white SUV approached and three people got out and opened fire, according to police. The man, who has a concealed-carry license, was shot in the leg and returned fire, but it was not immediately clear whether he hit anyone, police said. He went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on his own and was listed in good condition.Another man was shot about 15 minutes earlier on the Eisenhower Expressway. He was wounded about 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Leavitt Street and went to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to Illinois State Police.Four men were shot Sunday afternoon outside a store in Englewood on the South Side. They were standing outside the store about 4:30 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said. A 27-year-old man who was shot in the calf and knee was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a 23-year-old man who was grazed on the arm. Both men were in good condition. Another man, 24, was grazed on the back and buttocks and refused medical treatment. The fourth man, 28, was shot in the hand but refused to cooperate with officers responding to the scene. His condition was not known.Two triple shootings happened within an hour of each other Sunday morning.In Lawndale, a 41-year-old, 26-year-old and 24-year-old man were shot about 5 a.m. in the 2900-block of West Fillmore Street, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.Less than half an hour earlier, three more people were wounded on the Near West Side. They were shot about 4:35 a.m. in the 1000-block of West 14th Street, police said. A 23-year-old woman hit in the chest and abdomen and a 29-year-old man shot in the arm were listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital. A 33-year-old shot in the head was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.Three people were shot Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The shooting happened at 2:53 a.m. in the 1100-block of South Albany Avenue, police said. A 37-year-old woman was found outside with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man shot in the arm and leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.About an hour and a half before that, a man and woman were hurt in a drive-by in the same neighborhood. They were outside with a group about 1:25 a.m. in the 3500-block of West Douglas Boulevard when a male fired shots from a black sedan, according to police. A 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a friend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Rush University Medical Center in serious condition.The weekend's first shooting left two men injured Friday evening in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The men, 22 and 29, were on the street about 5:10 p.m. in the 3500-block of West Augusta Boulevard when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The 22-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. The older man was hit in the back and leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.At least 34 other people were injured by gunfire in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.