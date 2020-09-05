Chicago violence: 13 shot, 2 fatally in weekend shootings

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, 13 people have been shot, two fatally, according to Chicago police.
A man was shot and killed by Chicago police after allegedly lunging at a CPD sergeant with a knife Saturday in Vittum Park in Garfield Ridge.
Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. for reports of a person stabbed near 49th Street and Lavergne Avenue, according to a police source. When they arrived, they saw a man holding a "long, large butcher knife."
In a statement, Chicago police said the suspect stabbed an officer in the protective vest before officers used a stun gun on him.
The suspect dropped to his knees before removing the prongs and lunging at the female sergeant, the source said.
Officers then shot the man multiple times, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said two officers, who were wearing body cameras, fired at the man.
Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.
The victim in the initial stabbing was also taken to a hospital, according to COPA.
Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a photo of the knife, which he said was recovered at the scene.
Eaddy said COPA is "actively investigating the actions of the officers to determine if the use of deadly force is in accordance with Department policy." The agency is canvassing the area for witnesses, third-party video and other evidence.
Police said the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while COPA investigates.
Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting
A man was shot while driving Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 34-year-old was driving at 4:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 74th Street when someone fired shots from a white vehicle, according to Chicago police.
He was hit multiple times in the torso and crashed his vehicle into an unoccupied parked car in the same block, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Girl, 16, shot on Near West Side
A teenage girl was injured by gunfire Saturday while riding in a vehicle on the Near West Side.
The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. She and the other people in the car told police they didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.
The girl was hit in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.