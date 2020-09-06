Chicago violence: 24 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings

As of around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 24 people have been shot, six fatally, according to Chicago police.
Person killed in University Village shooting
A person was found shot to death Sunday in University Village on the Near West Side.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 3:26 a.m. found a man on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the side of his head in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further details about the fatality.
Witnesses told investigators an unknown suspect had approached and opened fire into a crowd, police said.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Man, 26, fatally shot in West Town
A 26-year-old man was shot dead at a gathering Sunday in West Town.
He was outside about 2:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue when he was shot in the shoulder and foot, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.
Witnesses on the scene were uncooperative with investigators, police said.
No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.
Woman, 36, fatally shot inside home in Englewood
A 36-year-old woman was shot inside a home Sunday in Englewood.
About 1:08 a.m., someone entered the home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. She was shot multiple times in the head and body, and she was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.
Police said it was not immediately clear whether there was any relationship between the shooter and the woman, but the incident is not being investigated as a break-in or home invasion.
No arrests have been made.
Area One detectives are investigating.
2 shot during argument in Prairie Shores on South Side
Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday in Douglas on the South Side.
A group was hanging out in a vacant lot at 10:38 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when an argument broke out and someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg and left arm while the other man, thought to be between 25 and 30, was shot in the right leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Police said both victims were uncooperative with investigators and one refused to provide his personal information.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
Teen boy wounded in Oakland shooting
A teenage boy was shot Saturday in Oakland on the South Side.
Someone in a black SUV fired shots at the 16-year-old about 4:30 p.m. near 40th Street and Lake Park Avenue, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the hand and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Chicago cops fatally shoot man in SW Side park
A man was shot and killed by Chicago police after allegedly lunging at a CPD sergeant with a knife Saturday in Vittum Park in Garfield Ridge.
Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. for reports of a person stabbed near 49th Street and Lavergne Avenue, according to a police source. When they arrived, they saw a man holding a "long, large butcher knife."
In a statement, Chicago police said the suspect stabbed an officer in the protective vest before officers used a stun gun on him.
The suspect dropped to his knees before removing the prongs and lunging at the female sergeant, the source said.
Officers then shot the man multiple times, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said two officers, who were wearing body cameras, fired at the man.
Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.
The victim in the initial stabbing was also taken to a hospital, according to COPA.
Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a photo of the knife, which he said was recovered at the scene.
Eaddy said COPA is "actively investigating the actions of the officers to determine if the use of deadly force is in accordance with Department policy." The agency is canvassing the area for witnesses, third-party video and other evidence.
Police said the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while COPA investigates.
Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting
A man was shot while driving Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 34-year-old was driving at 4:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 74th Street when someone fired shots from a white vehicle, according to Chicago police.
He was hit multiple times in the torso and crashed his vehicle into an unoccupied parked car in the same block, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Girl, 16, shot on Near West Side
A teenage girl was injured by gunfire Saturday while riding in a vehicle on the Near West Side.
The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. She and the other people in the car told police they didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.
The girl was hit in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
