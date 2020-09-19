chicago shooting

Austin shooting leaves boy, 16, critically hurt; 8 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000-block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark blue vehicle in an alley, according to Chicago police.

The boy was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Eight people had been shot, one fatally, since 6 p.m. Friday as of Saturday morning.

Ten people were killed and 53 others were wounded in Chicago shootings last weekend, according to police.

CPD Superintendent Brown discusses weekend violence, community policing


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendnet David Brown discusses weekend violence and community policing.



Among other shootings that have occurred this weekend, a man was injured by gunfire Saturday in South Chicago.

The 41-year-old was driving at 12:51 a.m. in the 3300-block of East 85th Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the head, according to Chicago police. He then crashed the vehicle into a fence.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was found in a parked vehicle about 10:05 p.m. in the 5700-block of West Midway Park, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and face.

According to preliminary information from police, a male suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots, striking the person.

The man was pronounced on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest about 11:30 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition.

A possible suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a black Kia, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot Friday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

He was at a gas station about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600-block of West 35th Street when he got into an argument with a male, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest, arm and flank.

He tried escaping in his vehicle but struck a pole, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was last seen in a white vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Related topics:
chicagoaustinmckinley parkroselandsouth chicagochicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingteen shotchicago violence
