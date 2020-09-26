Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence

CHICAGO -- Twelve people have been shot, two fatally in another weekend of violence across Chicago, police said Saturday.Four people were shot early Saturday in the South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood. They were standing next to a vehicle on the street when an unknown male in a passing dark-colored sedan shot at them, Chicago police said.A 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Holy Cross in good condition, while a 29-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.Two men, both 30, suffered gunshot wounds as well. One victim was shot in the leg and self-transported to Holy Cross in good condition, while the other was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to University of Chicago and is in serious condition.The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Lithuanian Plaza.No one is in custody.Two people were shot, including a 36-year-old man who was critically wounded Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.About 1:45 a.m. he was standing outside in the 300-block of West 47th Street, when someone walked up to him and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet on his head.The 36-year-old was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in critical condition, police said. The 28-year-old was treated at Provident Hospital and released.Area One detectives are investigating.An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.About 12:15 a.m. he was standing on the corner in the 3400-block of West Chicago Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.He was grazed by a bullet on his head, shoulder, and struck in his hand, police said. He told officers he did not see the shooter or where the shots came from.The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in fair condition, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.A teenager was fatally shot Friday in Burnside on the South Side.The 19-year-old was walking in an alley with two other males about 10 p.m. in the 9400-block of South Vernon Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.The man was struck in the chest and back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.Area Two detectives are investigating.in Chicago shootings last weekend, according to police.