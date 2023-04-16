Chicago shootings: 29 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, police say

Two teens were shot in the Chicago Loop near Millennium Park on Saturday night. There was a large police presence downtown.

Chicago police said several teens have been shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 29 people have been shot, six fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Saturday

A teenage boy was fatally shot on a sidewalk Saturday night in New City.

About 11:20 p.m., Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800-block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 13000-block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the chest and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Two teenagers more were shot in Chicago's Loop on Saturday night, police said. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street at about 9 p.m., police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and police are investigating.

A man was also shot and killed early Saturday on the Near West Side.

The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the 2500 block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Another man was killed in a Saturday night shooting on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Golden Gate neighborhood's 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue at about 9:19 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the chest and leg, to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Friday

A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were shot just before midnight Friday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two teens were walking on the street when they were approached by five to six people near 37th and Wabash who fired multiple shots at them, police said. Police said the 16-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A 15-year-old victim was shot in the foot and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, initially listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time and Area one detectives are investigating the incident, police said. No further information was immediately available.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot on Friday evening near 31st Street Beach, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh just before 9 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. He has been charged with unlawful use of an automatic weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges.

Video of the scene showed large crowds gathered at 31st Street Beach as police monitored the area following the shooting. Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time.

About an hour earlier, one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a bar in Austin.

A gunman entered the bar, in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, and opened fire into a crowd just after 8 p.m., police said. One person, whose age was not known, was shot twice in the stomach. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black. No arrests were reported.

Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, three fatally.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.