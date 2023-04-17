Chicago shootings: At least 32 shot, 8 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

15 people were arrested in connection with a Chicago Loop disturbance, police said. Two teens were injured in a Chicago shooting near Millennium Park.

CHICAGO -- At least 32 people have been shot, eight fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Friday night, a shooting at an Austin bar killed a man and wounded another. A gunman entered the bar in the 5400-block of West Madison Street just after 8 p.m. and fired into a crowd, according to the Chicago police. Jeffery Jackson, 32, was shot twice in the abdomen and died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The other shooting victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a leg wound.

A few hours later, two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Just before midnight, the teens, 15 and 16, were on a sidewalk in the 3700-block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by five or six men, who fired multiple shots at the pair, police said. The older teen was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The other boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Another teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday night in New City. Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800-block of West 51st Street about 11:20 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday on the Near West Side. The 21-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen about 2:50 a.m. in the 2500-block of West Adams Street, police said. No other information was available.

A man was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Chicago's West Side, prompting a SWAT response, police said. The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800-block of West Arthington Street at about 4:15 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old man was walking westbound when four people approached him and fired shots, striking him in the face.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The offenders ran into a building in the nearby 900-block of South Springfield Avenue, and a SWAT team is investigating, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A man was also shot and killed early Saturday on the Near West Side.

The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the 2500-block of West Adams Street about 2:50 a.m., police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

Another man was killed in a Saturday night shooting on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Golden Gate neighborhood's 13000-block of South Champlain Avenue at about 9:19 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots.

In non-fatal attacks, two teenagers were shot Saturday night as hundreds of youths streamed through downtown streets, prompting a heavy police response that resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The boys, 16 and 17, were among the large unruly crowd about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of East Washington Street when shots were fired, police said. The younger boy was shot in the right arm, and the other boy was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night after another large group of teens gathered at 31st Street Beach. The shooting occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the 3100-block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, three fatally.

