Chicago shootings: 33 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Thirty-three people were shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

SUNDAY

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park. They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

A male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Area One detectives are investigating.

SATURDAY

A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side. They were stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan pulled up and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital. She was listed in critical condition, police said. Another man, 22, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Logan Square. The man, 31, was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating the area.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. Police say shell casings were recovered from the road. No one was in custody. The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down for several hours as police investigated. State police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-294-4400 or email ISP.crimetips@Illinois.gov.

FRIDAY

A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. About 8 p.m., the boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street when the vehicle's owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group, Chicago police said. One of the men brandished a handgun, but the woman, who possesses a valid concealed carry license, fired her gun and struck the 13-year-old in the neck, police said. The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said. The other men fled the scene and no weapon was recovered, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

