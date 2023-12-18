18 shot, 1 fatally, across city in Chicago violence so far this weekend: CPD

Chicago police said a 13-year-old was seriously wounded on the South Side

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- Eighteen people were shot, 1 fatally, across Chicago over the weekend, CPD said.

A man was killed and a person grazed in a shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800-block of West Gladys Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition but died due to his injuries, police said.

A second person was grazed in the face by gunfire and declined treatment at the scene, officials said. His age wasn't known.

No one was in custody.

A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. in the 8700-block of South Marquette Avenue when a gold Kia SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Trinity Hospital before he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Two men are hospitalized after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop Saturday night.

Questions remain about the incident Sunday morning.

One man is in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and another is in good condition.

Chicago police said two men were causing some sort of disturbance on a stopped train near the Roosevelt station, just after 10 p.m.

It's still unclear exactly what that disturbance was, but that's when a male suspect fired shots at the other two.

A 25-year-old was struck multiple times, and rushed to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and a 20-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police say a weapon was found on the scene.

CPD said a person of interest is being questioned, but it was not immediately clear if that is the suspect who allegedly fired those shots.

Detectives are still investigating.

Red Line service was affected for several hours overnight, but resumed as normal just before 2 a.m.

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Roseland Friday night.

A 41-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West 11th Street at about 8:05 p.m. when another man approached him and fired a gun at him hitting him in the right leg and torso, according to police.

He was taken to Roseland hospital and reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, 22 people were shot, five fatally, across Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)