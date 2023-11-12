Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Wrightwood, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:40 p.m. the 40-year-old was in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him at least once, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)