Chicago Sinfonietta to perform annual MLK Tribute Concert

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sinfonietta will host its annual MLK Tribute Concert, celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next week.

The concert will feature several special guests, including Project Inclusion alumnus and current Chicago Sinfonietta Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush and singers from three Chicagoland choruses.

Jim Hirsch, CEO of the Chicago Sinfonietta, joined ABC7 to discuss the new additions to the "MLK Tribute Concert.

There are two opportunities to see the "MLK Tribute Concert." The first show will be held at the Wentz Concert Hall at North Central Collge in Naperville on Sunday, January 19, at 3 p.m.

The second show will be held at the Symphony Center in Chicago at on Monday, January 20, at 7 p.m.

Name of event: MLK Tribute Concert

Date: Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20

Hours: Sunday: 3 p.m. and Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Address: Sunday: Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville and Monday: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Admission/Ticket Prices: $10 to $62

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.chicagosinfonietta.org.
