Chicago Sky hosts 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Tony Smith
The Chicago Sky will host the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup next Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., Central.

This marks the second year that Prime Video will present the championship. The Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Access will meet in the championship, which will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Commissioner's Cup is an in-season competition that designates a portion of games.

