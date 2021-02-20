Kilwin's Hyde Park hosts giveaway to help other Black-owned small businesses on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A giveaway event Friday was designed to promote Chicago's Black-owned businesses, and inspire people to support Black-owned businesses in the year ahead.It may be cold to think about ice cream, but the owners of Kilwin's hope to remind patrons of all their sweet treats as well as the products and services of other Black-owned businesses.Kilwin's Hyde Park was host to the 4NE1girl virtual event "Giving Back to Others" during this Black History Month featuring seven business in Bronzeville and Hyde Park.Pamela Bettison, founder of the 4NE1girl non-profit, organized the event. Her organization's mission is to bring mothers and daughters together, but during the pandemic she saw the need to do more to help the community. So she turned her focus to small Black-owned businesses struggling to survive, and helping them grow and stay connected to their customers and communities.Janel Jackson, co-owner of Kilwin's Hyde Park, said while business is down, they are still in business thanks to the support of their loyal customers."You all saved us," she said.As patrons try to stay safe during the pandemic, the organizers and business owners behind this giveaway hope customers will consider Black-owned businesses so those businesses will be around for years to come.