Society

Fines can range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel their sidewalks

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Icy sidewalks in the city of Chicago can create problems for both property owners and pedestrians.

Property owners in the city are legally required to shovel their sidewalks after it snows. And on the South Side, one alderman has been out cracking down on the problem.

Ald. Ray Lopez has been out in his 15th Ward neighborhoods since Tuesday, directing Streets and Sanitation workers to problem spots to hold people accountable.

Department workers were writing tickets to home and business owners who did not comply. Fines range up to $500.

"Hopefully it sends a message that you have to change behavior," Lopez said. "We have to make sure you're respectful to our communities so that our residents, our people, can get from point A to point B without having to fear that they're going to break their neck on the ice because you were too lazy to shovel."

Thirty two businesses got ticketed in the 15th Ward Tuesday, and Lopez said he expects there to be just as many Wednesday.

If the sidewalks are not cleared after one ticket, officials can come back every day to issue more.

In West Englewood Wednesday, there were ice-covered sidewalks near West Garfield Boulevard and Hoyne Avenue, where pedestrians could slip and fall. And more ice and snow is expected in the next few days.

A postal worker in Chicago slipped on ice and broke a knee cap Tuesday, a source told ABC7. On Wednesday, a mail carrier was passing out flyers with residents' mail in West Englewood, asking people to please salt and plow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowest englewoodticketsicewinter storm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News