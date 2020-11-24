Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falling across area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8220817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the first measurable snow of the season is falling on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the first measurable snow of the season is falling on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, which could make some roads slick for the morning commute.Most of the snow is expected to melt after coming contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning. Most areas should expect less than an inch of snow.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, including DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties until 10 a.m.The snow is expected to continue to fall in the area until between 8 to 11 a.m., when it will transition to all rain. It is possible up to three inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the western suburbs.As of 5:15 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 25 minutes.