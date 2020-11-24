Weather

Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falling across area

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Kane, McHenry counties
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the first measurable snow of the season is falling on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, which could make some roads slick for the morning commute.

Most of the snow is expected to melt after coming contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning. Most areas should expect less than an inch of snow.

EMBED More News Videos

Some of the first measurable snow of the season is falling on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, including DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties until 10 a.m.

WATCH: Chicago 7-day forecast


EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



The snow is expected to continue to fall in the area until between 8 to 11 a.m., when it will transition to all rain. It is possible up to three inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the western suburbs.

RELATED: 4 winter storms that can bring heavy snow to Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

From the Panhandle Low to the Alberta Clipper, here are the different winter storm systems that bring heavy snow to Chicago.



As of 5:15 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 25 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherkane countymchenry countylake countyboone countysnowweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop, police say
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
311 complaints: Data reveals zip codes with most unresolved calls
Teen boy crashes stolen car in the South Loop, 3 injured
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
LaSalle veterans home reports 27 COVID-19 deaths; officials demand answers
'People will die because of Thanksgiving gatherings': Healthcare workers, kids make plea to public
Chicago HS students prepare Thanksgiving meals
Nursing home workers begin strike for better wages, hazard pay, PPE
More TOP STORIES News