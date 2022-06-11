At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, ISP says

CHICAGO -- At least three people were hurt in a crash in the South Loop, including a boy who led law enforcement on a chase with a stolen SUV that started late Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.Illinois state troopers noticed the silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was reported stolen, on Interstate 94 near Michigan Avenue on the Far South Side about 9:30 p.m., state police said, adding that troopers lost track of the Jeep shortly after.About two hours later, a Chicago police helicopter located it. The Jeep fled from Chicago police officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop. The Jeep eventually collided with a car near Wabash and Balbo avenues, authorities said.The driver and a passenger in the car struck by the Jeep were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.The boy who was driving the Jeep ran from the scene, but was caught after a short pursuit, officials said.He was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, state police said. His age and condition weren't immediately available.State police are investigating the crash and Chicago police are handling the arrest, officials said.No further details were released.