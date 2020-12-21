car fire

Person found dead inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch garage, Chicago fire officials say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle Monday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

RELATED: Bronzeville fire breaks out at high-rise building, CFD says

Firefighters were called to a garage fire about 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of South Exchange Avenue and found the body dead inside a vehicle, Chicago fire officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation is working to determine the cause of the blaze, fire officials said.

RELATED: Fiery Dan Ryan crash leaves 1 hurt; Red Line service affected

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischfirecarfire deathcar firechicago fire departmentdead body
CAR FIRE
4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
Teen hero saves mother, 3 children from burning car
Hot hand sanitizer likely caused Waukegan car fire: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched CPD raid fallout
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71, on South Side: police
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
Show More
Sheriff's office monitors COVID-19 outbreak at Lake County Jail
Chicago Weather: AM snow/rain showers, cloudy and breezy Monday
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
More TOP STORIES News