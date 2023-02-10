ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: Super Bowl edition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne are joined by ESPN1000's Tom Waddle to discuss Super Bowl 57, the Bears and all else NFL. What players to watch and what the key match ups will be.

Then Sam Panayotovich is on hand for the final time this season to give us his best bets for the Super Bowl.

Next Ryan and Dionne talk basketball. Ryan visited Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook where the team has a unique pre game introduction. While Dionne was in Evanston talking with Chris Collins about the resurgent Northwestern Wildcats and their chances for an NCAA bid this season.

Finally, Kevin Bozeman is here with the do's and don'ts for you Super Bowl party.