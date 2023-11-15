Job: WLS Sports Reporter/Fill-In Anchor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL has an opening for a collaborative sports reporter/fill-in anchor who is responsible for covering various sports beats to craft high impact sports content. The reporter will also fill-in on the anchor desk, as needed. The reporter is an empathetic and ethical employee who is committed to reporting the facts, with integrity above all else. He or she must be a team player, compelling journalist, and inclusive storyteller with the ability to authentically engage and connect with a diverse audience. Additionally, the reporter must demonstrate a full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have to, and with, the communities they serve.

Responsibilities

- Outstanding reporting, writing and interviewing skills

- Ability to source and generate impactful sports stories, relying on critical relationships with local newsmakers

- Subject matter expertise in telling sports stories, and ability to demonstrate this from the field and anchor desk

- Ability to report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as owned and distributed digital and social platforms

- Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering

- Proven ability to move an audience between linear and digital platforms

- Demonstrate a strong dedication to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events

- Flexibility with scheduling to cover high-impact sports events and fill-in anchor duties, as needed

Basic Qualifications

- Minimum 3 years of on air experience

Preferred qualifications

- Ability to shoot and edit video

Required education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. College Degree in TV Communications or Journalism preferred

Additional Information

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with AFTRA

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10070300 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-sports-reporter-fill-in-anchor/391/57250103664.

