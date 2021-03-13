St. Patrick's Day

'Green beer does not protect you from COVID': Chicago prepares for restricted St. Patrick's Day 2021 celebrations

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day is Chicago's holiday.

"It's going to be different this year," said Amy Gillespie, manager at Lizzie McNeills

After a grueling year that goes without saying, but Saturday will also be the first time bars re-open for any sort of celebration.

"I think a lot more people will be out, the sun will be out," Gillespie said. "People want to celebrate, they want to get out there. And I think if they know there are places they can go to that are following the rules and doing the right thing they'll go and they'll be out."

RELATED: Chicago slowly comes back to life year after pandemic shutdown

However, this will not be a post-pandemic type party as COVID-19 is very much still controlling public health restrictions.

"Green beer does not protect you from COVID," Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's top doctor, said Thursday.

For the second straight year the city's St. Patrick's parade won't step off, and liquor control regulators say they've put bars and party buses on notice.

"We've communicated with all of them. They should know the guidelines so if we pop in and you're having a party with a DJ and everybody's dancing, no masks, [the] party is going to be terminated pretty quickly," said Rosa Escareno, commissioner for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection

After enduring a year of almost no business, many bar managers are perfectly willing to play by the rules and celebrate writhing the lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopst. patrick's daycoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Checks, stiffer penalties implemented for bars, restaurants on St. Patrick's Day
Mercy Home March for Kids 2021 events held virtually
Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels at NJ bagel shop
Both of Chicago's big St. Patrick's Day parades cancelled for 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School
Billions of cicadas may be coming soon to trees near you
Politicians demand change to United Center vaccine procedure
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 pleads guilty in federal case
Share video with ABC7 as your reunite with loved ones
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday
Show More
Child tax credit can't come soon enough for Chicago families
CVS expanding vaccine appointments in Illinois
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Blackhawks coach breaking gender barriers on and off the ice
More TOP STORIES News