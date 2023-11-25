Suspect in custody after woman seriously injured in Archer Heights stabbing: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was stabbed in the head early Friday in Archer Heights, Chicago police said. A person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The woman and a 42-year-old man were arguing with another man outside a residence around midnight in the 4700 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. The man pulled a knife and stabbed them both.

The man suffered stab wounds on his hands and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)