Man stabbed to death during fight in hallway of Back of the Yards apartment complex: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Charges are pending for a 32-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 61-year-old man in a hallway of a Back of the Yards apartment complex Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 1700 block of West 45th Street at about 10:38 p.m. and found Lorenzo Lavalle, 61, who had been stabbed in the chest, according to police. Lavalle was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Witnesses told police there had been a fight between Lavalle, who lived in the same block, and a 32-year-old man in the hallway of the apartment complex, during which the younger man pulled out a sharp object and "made contact" with the victim before fleeing, police and the medical examiner's office said.

Charges are pending for the 32-year-old, who was later located and arrested when police searched the area, and he was taken to Holy Cross Hospital "for evaluation," according to police.

