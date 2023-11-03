WATCH LIVE

Bucktown stabbing: Man attacked while sleeping on sidewalk, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, November 3, 2023 12:32PM
A Chicago stabbing injured a man sleeping on an Armitage sidewalk in Bucktown, CPD said. The suspect remains at large.

CHICAGO -- A man was asleep on a sidewalk in Bucktown when another attacked him with a knife early Friday morning, authorities said.

The 50-year-old was awoken and attacked at about 2 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Armitage, Chicago police said.

His nose was cut and he suffered a puncture wound under his left arm, police said, and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The unknown man fled the scene and no one has been arrested, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

