child stabbing

Teen boy chased with broom, stabbed with scissors on Loop Red Line platform: Chicago police

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen boy seriously hurt in Loop Red Line stabbing: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line platform Wednesday morning in the Loop.

About 1:30 a.m., the teen was on the Jackson Red Line platform in the 200-block of South State Street, when he got into an argument with a man and a woman, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago man charged in Red Line hammer attack, arrested in Lakeview, CPD says

The man chased the teen with a broom and hit him, while the woman stabbed him in the leg with scissors, police said, before fleeing. The teen was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in serious condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchild stabbingchicago crimechicago violencestabbingcta
CHILD STABBING
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
Man charged in Julie Ann Hanson 1972 Naperville murder extradited
Man charged in 1972 Naperville girl's murder, assault
Teen hurt in downtown Naperville stabbing
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News