Teen boy chased with broom, stabbed with scissors on Loop Red Line platform: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line platform Wednesday morning in the Loop.About 1:30 a.m., the teen was on the Jackson Red Line platform in the 200-block of South State Street, when he got into an argument with a man and a woman, Chicago police said.The man chased the teen with a broom and hit him, while the woman stabbed him in the leg with scissors, police said, before fleeing. The teen was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in serious condition.Area Three detectives are investigating.