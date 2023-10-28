1 in custody after woman stabbed to death in domestic incident inside East Garfield Park home: CPD

CHICAGO -- A person was in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed in a domestic incident early Saturday inside an East Garfield Park home on the West Side.

At about 4 a.m., the woman, 37, and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The male was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center with lacerations to his face and hands, officials said. He was listed in good condition.

He was placed in to custody and charges were pending.

Police say the incident was domestic.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)