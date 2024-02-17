Woman found stabbed to death, man fatally shot in South Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was found stabbed to death and a man fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a home in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The woman, 50, was found with multiple stab wounds to her body, and the man, 49, was found with a gunshot wound to the head just after 2 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue, Chicago police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Tomica Goodwin. The man's name hasn't been released. Autopsies were pending.

Detectives are conducting homicide and death investigations. No arrests have been reported.

No other information was available.

