Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends in Fuller Park denied bail

CHICAGO -- Bail was denied Thursday for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in front of multiple witnesses last week.

Latashia Fonville, 26, was attending a party with friends last Friday in Harvey when her boyfriend, Renard Wilson, showed up and tried to get her to leave, Cook County prosecutors said.

A short time later the couple drove back to Chicago, accompanied by three of Fonville's friends, prosecutors said.

Wilson was drinking from a bottle of alcohol and driving erratically, so when they stopped at a gas station, Fonville got behind the wheel and drove the rest of the way to Wilson's mother's house, prosecutors said.

The couple began arguing when Fonville told Wilson to get out of the car after they arrived in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue, leading Wilson to repeatedly stab her, prosecutors and police said.

Fonville's friends tried to pull her from the driver's seat, but Wilson allegedly held on to her and they ran to get help, prosecutors said.

When asked by a paramedic what happened while she was being taken to a hospital by ambulance, Fonville, who has a child with Wilson, responded: "My kid's father," prosecutors said. She later died during surgery.

All three of Fonville's friends identified Wilson to police, prosecutors said.

In an interview recorded by an officer's body-worn camera at his mother's home, Wilson said "she stabbed me and I stabbed her," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors described Wilson's injuries as "minor," and said they were also consistent with injuries that result from "slippage" during a stabbing.

Detectives initially arranged for Wilson to surrender with his attorney, but he didn't show up at the agreed time, prosecutors said. He was placed in custody Sunday and charged with murder.

Wilson has a history of domestic violence involving Fonville, as well as others, prosecutors said.

Wilson's defense attorney said his client works in warehouses and appeared to be defending himself.

Wilson is expected back in court Feb. 22.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
