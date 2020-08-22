Man, 28, charged in CTA, Grant Park stabbing attacks on Chicago homeless

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6383041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were shot at a barbershop on the West Side Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man faces felony charges in connection with the stabbings of four sleeping homeless men in recent weeks in Grant Park and on the CTA.Bryant McCalip was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said Friday night. He was arrested Thursday afternoon.The first stabbing on July 9 left Aaron Curry, 58, dead in a grassy area of Grant Park. He was found with a knife stuck in his neck in the 1100-block of South Michigan Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Another homeless man was attacked July 15 at the 63rd Red Line station. The 63-year-old said he had been stabbed while sleeping at 1:50 a.m., police said.Grant Park saw another attack on July 24. A 53-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times while sleeping under a blanket, police said. The fourth attack happened Tuesday on a Red Line train near 95th Street.McCalip is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.to residents and CTA passengers after the four men were attacked in the series of stabbings.In all four cases, the offender approached the men while they were sleeping and stabbed them in the neck with his left hand, police previously said.