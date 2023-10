CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was found in an Austin alleyway with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen Saturday morning.

He was discovered at around 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)