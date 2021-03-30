stabbing

Man charged with attempted murder in Mag Mile stabbing of man who refused to hand over change

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of stabbing another man who refused to hand over his property and spare change Sunday along the Mag Mile.

Alaxstair Reed, 39, is charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Man stabbed in throat for refusing to give spare change on Near North Side; attacker in custody, police say

Reed allegedly approached a 52-year-old man about 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and demanded the man's property, police said.

When the man refused, Reed allegedly demanded the man's spare change, police said. The man refused once again and tried to walk away, but Reed allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Reed was taken into custody minutes later in the 100 block of East Superior Street, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago crimechicago violencestabbingchicago police department
STABBING
Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.
1 hurt in Loop knife attack on Red Line: CPD
Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar, police say
Man stabbed on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fire at Brighton Park paper recycling plant contained
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Wrigleyville bar capacity to be enforced for Cubs home opener
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
Waukegan activists protest renaming schools after Obamas
Show More
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
More TOP STORIES News