Old Town stabbing: Man stabbed on moped, critically injured, Chicago police say

Man killed in River North stabbing just a mile away last week

An Old Town, Chicago stabbing on LaSalle Street left a man critically injured Wednesday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed while on a moped Wednesday night in Old Town on the Near North Side.

He was driving about 7:45 p.m. in the 1100-block of North LaSalle Street when a person approached him, brandished a "sharp object" and swung it at the man, Chicago police said.

The man, whose age was not released, was cut on his wrist. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest Thursday morning.

Last week, a man was fatally stabbed about a mile away during what witnesses described as a road rage attack at a busy intersection in River North.

