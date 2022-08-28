Man stabbed multiple times on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Red Line stabbing comes 1 day after woman shot at same station

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The man, 44, was standing on the platform about 2:30 a.m. in the 100-block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his property was taken from him, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.

The day before, a woman was shot at the same CTA Red Line station.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)