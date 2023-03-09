Man injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on North Side: Chicago police

A Chicago stabbing left a man injured on a CTA Red Line train near the Addison stop in Wrigleyville early Thursday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line on the North Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The man said he was on a train in the 900-block of West Addison Street, near the Addison Red Line stop in Wrigleyville, about 3:15 a.m. when an unknown male suspect approached and hit him, according to CPD.

There was a fight, and the suspect pulled out a small knife and stabbed the man, police said.

The man suffered multiple puncture wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, according to CPD.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

