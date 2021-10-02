stabbing

New Mexico man charged in River North stabbing in condo fitness center: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

NM man charged in River North condo building stabbing: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old New Mexico man has been charged in a stabbing attack that took place in a River North condo building earlier this week.

Alex Blickem of New Ulm, New Mexico faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, burglary, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, Chicago police said Friday night.

He's accused of stabbing a man who was working out in the gym of his River North condo building early Thursday morning.

The attack happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a high rise near Wabash and Hubbard, Chicago police said.

SEE MORE: Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center

A resident said after the intruder got into the building, he went to the mailroom and damaged packages. Then he somehow got into the fitness center, where he stabbed a 38-year-old resident who was exercising there.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but was later stabilized. Chicago police arrested his alleged attacker and recovered a knife.

In a letter to residents, the building's property manager said they are "reviewing all security conditions of the building" and "will enact whatever steps necessary to safe guard River Plaza and all of its residents."

Some residents said they feel very unnerved by how the alleged attacker was able to get into the building and continue on to the fitness room.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago crimechicago violencestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Gold Coast stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt: CPD
2 stabbed, several displaced after man sets apartment on fire
Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center
Murder plot recounted during trial of former NU professor
TOP STORIES
Illinois State Police trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies
Radio host Eric Ferguson accused of sexual misconduct by 2nd co-worker
New Mexican restaurant opens in Oak Brook, featuring Tex-Mex cuisine
Historic increase in SNAP benefits starts in October
Gold Coast stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt: CPD
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Workers who defy Chicago vaccine mandate will face 'consequences'
Show More
Sen. Durbin reveals he saw driver firing gun on DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
American, Alaska airlines to require COVID vaccine for employees
Man told he owes money after returning unemployment he didn't file for
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers, storms Saturday
Lou Malnati's sells part ownership of pizza chain, family says
More TOP STORIES News