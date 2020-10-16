stabbing

Security guard stabbed in face, head in South Loop, police

CHICAGO -- A woman who was working as a security guard in the South Loop was stabbed Thursday.

The 22-year-old was in a parking garage about 5:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when a female approached her and provoked a fight, Chicago police said.

During the struggle, the female stabbed the woman multiple times in the face and head, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
