Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 48-year-old man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus early Friday in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

The passenger got into an argument with another man on the bus around midnight in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police. The other man stabbed the victim in the leg and back before fleeing the bus.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition and no one has been arrested, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)