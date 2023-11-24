WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, November 24, 2023 3:18PM
Man stabbed on CTA bus in Bronzeville: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

A 48-year-old man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus early Friday in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A 48-year-old man was stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus early Friday in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

The passenger got into an argument with another man on the bus around midnight in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police. The other man stabbed the victim in the leg and back before fleeing the bus.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition and no one has been arrested, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW