Chicago police release photos of cars wanted in teen girl's murder near Chicago State University

17-year-old was driving on 95th Street when she was shot in head, died 2 days later
Girl, 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have released photos of two cars wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old girl near Chicago State University last month.

Police are searching for two black sedans involved in the fatal shooting of Asha Williams on April 11, police said.

SEE MORE: 17-year-old girl dies days after shooting, crash near Chicago State University

Williams was driving that evening in the 600-block of East 95th Street when someone in one of the wanted cars opened fire, police said. She was struck in the head and died two days later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

Sun-Times Media provided photos of cars wanted in a 17-year-old girl's murder.



Police asked anyone with information to call Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit tips anonymously online.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
