Chicago State University faculty to go on strike after failed negotiations with union

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Faculty at Chicago State University will go on strike Monday.

Negotiations were held this weekend, but the union and university did not reach a deal.

ABC7 has been told pay is the union's biggest issue.

The union said faculty at the South Side university are among the lowest paid in the state.

In a statement, Chicago State said it has made numerous concessions, in an attempt to strike a deal with the union.

Classes and student services will continue, as normal, Monday.