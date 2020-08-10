road closure

Chicago looting: Street closures in effect, bridges raised, CTA service suspended downtown

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city officials have raised bridges over the Chicago River, suspended CTA service and ordered street closures to limit access to the downtown business district after widespread looting was reported overnight.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News Coverage



All bridges over the Chicago River have been raised with the exception of LaSalle and Wells. Highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police attempt to control crowds entering the area.

WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant


EMBED More News Videos

A group of looters were seen breaking into the Potbelly at State and Lake in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.



The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak Road.



Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.

Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

WATCH: Gunshots heard during live report on looting


EMBED More News Videos

Gunshots can be heard as looters attempt to push an ATM down Lake Street near State Street. Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenu

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopmichigan avenueriotchicago crimelootingchicago violencemagnificent miletrafficchicago police departmentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Chinatown hopes weekend street closures bring visitors, diners back
I-94 reopens after 2 shot: police
North Side streets close to traffic for outside dining
Jane Byrne work to cause big traffic shift Thurs.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Widespread looting reported in Chicago
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
IL school district says no PJs for online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Show More
Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
SUV hits residence attached to Wheeling funeral home
34 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News