Chicago looting: Street closures in effect, bridges raised, CTA service suspended downtown

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News Coverage
All bridges over the Chicago River have been raised with the exception of LaSalle and Wells. Highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police attempt to control crowds entering the area.
WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant
The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak Road.
[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland.— cta (@cta) August 10, 2020
Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.
Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.