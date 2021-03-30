street sweeper

Chicago street sweeping season begins Thursday

CHICAGO -- Warmer weather and budding trees are signs spring - and they're also signs of street sweeping season.

Street sweepers will hit Chicago roads Thursday, April 1, working daily to clear debris across the city until mid-November.

But unlike last year, when the pandemic lockdown delayed street sweeping until May, operations at the Department of Streets and Sanitation should remain unaffected.

"We're going back to a normal (street sweeping) season," department spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said.

Residents should check for temporary orange no-parking notices to avoid towing on street sweeping days.

Ward schedules and a real-time street sweeper tracker can be found online.

"We take pride in maintaining the cleanliness of our streets," DSS Commissioner John Tully said in a statement. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following parking restrictions related to street sweeping."

A year ago, as the pandemic locked down the city, Chicago paused several services including street sweeping. At the time, Tully said it was nearly impossible to continue street sweeping with people locked inside and the city temporarily suspending ticking and towing.

The pause in sweeping lasted until May, even though Chicago's no-towing order continued until July.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagostreet sweeper
STREET SWEEPER
Chicago ticketing enforcement resumes July 1
Chicago street sweepers return Monday, won't enforce parking bans
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Chicago unveils online street sweeper tracker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
O'Hare construction underway on lower-level road
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Restaurant owner starts off week with feeding the Chinatown elderly
Show More
Mike Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
Black Hills fire closes Mount Rushmore, forces evacuations
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Daily Herald sales exec drowns trying to save 2 kids in Florida
Silver alert issued for missing Gary teen believed to be in 'extreme danger'
More TOP STORIES News