Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning at Washington Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl during a remote learning session in a Washington Park neighborhood home.The girl told investigators she had been sexually assaulted at a home in the 6200-block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.Police were called about 1:10 p.m., and the girl was taken to Comer Children's hospital for evaluation, police said. She was listed in good condition.A police spokeswoman said the sexual assault wasn't captured in the video feed of the remote learning session.No one is in custody, police said Friday afternoon. Detectives were investigating the allegations.In October, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old family member in an attack that was witnessed by the girl's teacher and classmates during an e-learning session. The 18-year-old was ordered held without bail on a predatory sex assault charge.At the time, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said the attack was "disturbing" and made her "more committed to seeing our kids back in school, under the watchful eyes of their teachers who care for them deeply."