Chicago students march for peace ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Chicago students marched for peace Friday morning ahead of a historically violent holiday weekend.
The students came together with community activists packed Renaissance Park. Their mission: Peace throughout the city throughout the summer
"It should hold our leaders and our adults of this city accountable that kids shouldn't have to take a day out of school on the South Side or even on the West Side to talk about why they want peace," said Lamar Johnson, a violence prevention coordinator at St. Sabina.
The group is mainly comprised of students from the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, talked about the need for more attention to education and youth programs.
"Chicago is a tale of two cities," Johnson said. "It's very divided and segregated because of resources and lack of economic development and opportunity, but unfortunately the kids in our neighborhoods have to live with the trauma and everyday experience of gun violence."
Typically, warmer weather in the city often comes with a spike in violence. Last August, in one deadly weekend, dozens of people were shot in multiple shootings in Chicago's South and West sides.
Thursday, in an effort to curb the summer violence, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders outlined the "Our City, Our Safety" initiative.
"We have to all be in," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We know where the challenges are we know those areas where there will be additional support. The city resources are going to be there."
The safety program includes offering more activities for Chicago's youth, targeting the city's trouble spots where both the city and police plan to increase visibility.
