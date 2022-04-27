'Sneaker Ball' supports summer programs for Chicago students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comfort is the key this weekend at a "Sneaker Ball."Guests at the After School Matters ball are asked to wear their favorite pair of kicks.Tony Diaz with After School Matters joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about it.After School Matters is a nonprofit that offers paid after-school and summer programs in the arts, communication, leadership, sports and STEM for Chicago teens.It provides healthy and safe opportunities for high school students to explore what they want to do and get paid for it.The Sneaker Ball is an all-you-can-eat-and-drink event for those 21 and over at 7 p.m. Saturday at Epiphany Arts Center. Tickets are $150 each.Find out more about ASM at