swat

SWAT standoff ends with woman, 70, found beaten to death in Edison Park; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was found beaten to death Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

One person was arrested when the standoff ended around 10:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.

The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Charges have not been announced.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedison parkwoman killedswatbeating deathstandoffperson killed
SWAT
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
SWAT team officer mistakenly leaves loaded rifle in Texas parking lot
Mayfair SWAT situation lasts hours on NW Side: CPD
SWAT team swarms Villa Park home; trains bypassing station
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Giant poisonous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
13 luxury vehicles stolen from Evanston dealership: Police
Security guard killed in South Shore shooting after leaving job at WGN
Boone Co. house fire leaves 5 siblings dead, mom hospitalized
PA officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Show More
Spotify, Discord experience widespread disruption
Wordle cheating states revealed: study
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke all suspend business in Russia
Aurora man sentenced for throwing explosive during Naperville unrest
More TOP STORIES News