CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was found beaten to death Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.
One person was arrested when the standoff ended around 10:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.
The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said.
Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
Charges have not been announced.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
SWAT standoff ends with woman, 70, found beaten to death in Edison Park; 1 in custody, CPD says
SWAT
TOP STORIES
Show More