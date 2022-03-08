SWAT standoff ends with woman, 70, found beaten to death in Edison Park; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was found beaten to death Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.One person was arrested when the standoff ended around 10:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said.Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.Charges have not been announced.