Chicago taxi driver charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

A 27-year-old taxi driver was charged after he allegedly sexually abused a woman in a cab in Chicago.Murasbek Elchiev, of Niles, faces three felony counts -- aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.Elchiev is accused of grabbing a 24-year-old woman inside his cab. He had picked up the woman at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300-block of West Ontario Street in the River North neighborhood.During the ride, Elchiev allegedly locked the doors and grabbed the woman. The woman escaped uninjured in the Lakeview neighborhood near North Western and West Belden avenues. She then called police.He was arrested Saturday afternoon at an O'Hare International Airport parking lot.Elchiev is scheduled to appear in Bond Court on Tuesday in Chicago.A similar incident involving a Chicago taxi driver in the last several days. On Tuesday, 36-year-old Mustafa Dikbas was arrested and charged with molesting his female passenger after she fell asleep on a ride from the River North neighborhood to the North Side two days earlier.