Chicago taxi driver charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

Murasbek Elchiev, 27, of Niles is accused of assaulting a woman in his taxi. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 27-year-old taxi driver was charged after he allegedly sexually abused a woman in a cab in Chicago.

Murasbek Elchiev, of Niles, faces three felony counts -- aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Elchiev is accused of grabbing a 24-year-old woman inside his cab. He had picked up the woman at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300-block of West Ontario Street in the River North neighborhood.

During the ride, Elchiev allegedly locked the doors and grabbed the woman. The woman escaped uninjured in the Lakeview neighborhood near North Western and West Belden avenues. She then called police.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon at an O'Hare International Airport parking lot.

Elchiev is scheduled to appear in Bond Court on Tuesday in Chicago.

A similar incident involving a Chicago taxi driver in the last several days. On Tuesday, 36-year-old Mustafa Dikbas was arrested and charged with molesting his female passenger after she fell asleep on a ride from the River North neighborhood to the North Side two days earlier.

Murasbek Elchiev, 27, of Niles is accused of assaulting a woman in his taxi.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taxisexual assaultChicagoRiver NorthNilesO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News