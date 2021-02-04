Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union negotiations continue, update expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a 48-hour cooling off period, negotiations over returning to the classroom continue between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union.In a joint statement issued at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said: "Discussions continue between CPS and CTU. We will provide an update as quickly as possible later this evening."According to sources close to bargaining efforts, it appears CPS and CTU have made a tentative agreement to vaccinate 1,500 CTU members a week as of Wednesday night. The union is asking that the number increase as more supplies become available. At last check, the three major issues were vaccines, accommodations and health metrics.CPS students continued virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday after the district called for a "48-hour cooling off period."While negotiations are heading in a more positive direction, labor attorney Peter Andjelkovich said it seems like there could be more to it."However, it also raises a suspicion that a third party is involved, a mediator, could be a public official, local, county, state, federal official, that is aware of both parties, try to get them together to get this resolved," he said.On CNN Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wants to bridge the divide and lower the temperature. She also remained optimistic a deal can be done."Remote learning is just not working for too many of our kids, particularly our Black and brown students," she said.The stand-off is even getting President Joe Biden's attention."He trusts the mayor and the unions to work this out," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "They are both prioritizing the health of kids and students."