chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools, CTU agree to tentative testing plan with vaccination deal also close, sources say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union still have not agreed to a deal Thursday, but both sides appear closer to an agreement.

Thursday morning, thousands of CPS students will once again study by remote while the negotiations continue.

In a document obtained by ABC 7 from sources close to the bargaining table, it appears CPS and the CTU have reached a tentative deal on testing and are close to an agreement on vaccines.

The district has agreed to vaccinate 1,500 CTU members a week. But the CTU is asking that number increase as more vaccine becomes available.

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers your COVID-19 questions.



The two sides have*not reached an agreement on health metrics that would trigger closing classroom and accommodations for those who care for people with underlying health conditions.

The update comes after the Black Community Collective held a Zoom meeting together to discuss the impact of remote learning on Black children and solutions.

"Black education is literally the state of Black America, and the state of Black education right now, it's just, It's horrible," CPS parent Willie Preston said.

The virtual meeting consisted of parents, community organizers and education activists

"What we're seeing now in particular based on this pandemic is that Black families across the country are suffering our children are behind," said CPS parent Natasha Dunn.

The group is calling on CPS students to be back in schools and that parents get a say at the decision-making table.

"I feel as though our voices deserve to be heard, should be heard, needs to be heard," said Janiyah Smith, a CPS parent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootcoronavirus chicagochicago teachers unionchicago public schoolscpsteachersonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS, CTU agree to tentative testing plan, sources say
Lightfoot wants to bridge CPS, CTU divide as negotiations continue
CPS students to remain virtual 2 more days; no deal yet
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area Thurs., then bitter cold
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Round Lake Beach man charged with murder for shooting teens in his stolen car: prosecutors
South Side aldermen demand action over Chicago missing mail
Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Show More
Lake Forest College COVID-19 outbreak fueled by dorm gatherings
'We are broken': Family devastated by death of teen after Jan. shooting rampage
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
More TOP STORIES News